Leopard sighted close to human habitations in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 06:01 PM

Representational Image

Medak: The movement of a leopard close to human habitations at Rukmapur village in Chegunta Mandal was captured by a few daily wage labourers on their mobile phones on Monday night.

The workers were engaged in the work on a canal at Rukmapur village when the driver of an earthmover noticed the leopard close to where they were working. He immediately took his smartphone and captured a video as the leopard sat for a few seconds watching the earthmover. It then fled the spot.

The spotting of a leopard at Rukmapur is not an isolated incident with commuters having seen a leopard crossing the road at Ibrahimpur a couple of days ago. During the last one month, villagers saw leopards at several villages in Ramayampet and Chegunta mandals. However, the police could not confirm whether it was the same leopard moving in the area or different ones.

Leopards attacking and feeding on domestic animals has also been reported multiple times from these two mandals. There have been no instances of attacks on humans so far. Forest officials have put people on alert asking them not to go alone into the fields, particularly during the night.