Tirumala Utsavalu to be held in June

Devotees who are planning to visit the Tirumala temple in June should book their tickets in advance as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are planning a special Utsavalu in June.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:15 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: The number of devotees visiting Tirumala is increasing in view of the summer vacations. As per the latest reports, the compartments were filled and the devotees without token for Sarva darshan might take up to 24 hours for Srivari darshan.

Nammalwar Sattumora Utsavam will be held on June 2 and Jveshtabhishekam on June 2 to 4.

June 4: Eruvaka Poornima Utasavam

June 14: Matthraya Ekadashi

June 28: Periyalvar Utasavam

June 29: Chaturmasya Vrata Arambha Utasavam

Devotees are advised to book their tickets in advance and plan their visit accordingly.