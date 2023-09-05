TTD chairman condemns Udayanidhi Stalin’s remarks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced that those who write the name Govinda one crore times would be provided VIP darshan at Tirumala temple.

The decision was taken to create awareness among the youth on Sanatana Dharma, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said here on Tuesday. This is being done to spread Sanatana Dharma and instill devotion among the youth, he stated. Families of children and youth below 25 years who write Govinda Koti would be provided VIP darshan, he added.

Reacting to the remarks of Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma, he said Sanatana Dharma was not a religion but a way of life and if it was criticised in the name of caste unaware of this fact, there was a danger of creating unrest in the society, he felt.