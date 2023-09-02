Seetha Reddy takes oath as TTD Board member

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy’s wife G Seetha Reddy took oath as the Board Member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) at Tirumala on Saturday.

Speaking at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala, she expressed deep gratitude for the privilege of serving Lord Venkateswara.

She also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for entrusting her with the responsibility.

In her role as the newly appointed member of the TTD Board, she said priority would be fulfilling the needs of ordinary devotees and advancing the global recognition of Sri Venkateswara Swamy through a diverse array of spiritual initiatives.