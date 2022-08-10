Operation Yatri Suraksha: RPF nabs 365 suspects, recovers stolen property worth Rs 1 crore in July

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force (RPF) which launched a pan-India ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’ with the aim of improving the security of passengers travelling by Indian Railways, has nabbed 365 suspects and recovered stolen passenger property worth Rs 1 crore in the month of July.

According to a press release, the RPF has taken several steps to provide foolproof security to passengers i.e. train escorting, visible presence on stations, surveillance through CCTV, surveillance on active criminals, collection of intelligence about the criminals and action thereupon, identifying black spots and crime prone trains/sections and enhancing security.

To give an impetus to Operation Yatri Suraksha, a month long pan India drive was launched against criminals targeting passengers in July by RPF during which 365 suspects were nabbed by RPF personnel and were handed over to the GRPs concerned for legal action based on which 322 cases of passenger crime i.e. theft of passenger belongings, drugging, robbery, chain snatching etc. were detected. Stolen property of passengers worth more than Rs. 1 crore was recovered either from the possession of these criminals or in course of investigation of these offences, the release added.