Opinion: Don’t stress over stress

In our endeavour to ‘shut’ off from work, we tend to invite more stress since our mind will keep circling back to the issue bothering us

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 AM, Fri - 2 June 23

By Dr Neerja Birla

Stress has quietly emerged as an unrelenting adversary in our fast-paced world, slowly chipping away at our mental well-being. The constant demands of work, personal life, and an ever-connected society have cast a shadow of pressure and anxiety on individuals all across the globe. Hence, it is imperative to delve into the long-term effects of stress on mental health and, more importantly, carve and chalk out strategies to mitigate its impact.

Understand Better

Let’s begin by exploring the connection between stress and psychological well-being and explore practical steps to cultivate a healthier mindset. Focus, attention to detail and a feeling of competitiveness in moderation can be a natural catalyst, propelling us towards significant achievements and heightened productivity.

However, when these feelings surpass their healthy threshold, it leads to stress, posing a grave threat to our mental equilibrium. Prolonged exposure to stress hormones, such as cortisol, disrupts the delicate balance of our minds, resulting in various mental health disorders, including anxiety, depression, insomnia and burnout.

Anxiety is one of the most prominent casualties of the stress epidemic and can manifest in constant worrying, perpetual restlessness, and the haunting sense of impending doom. Stress triggers anxiety and amplifies existing anxiety disorders, leaving individuals struggling to navigate daily life, crippled under constant overwhelming emotion. Moreover, chronic (and unchecked) stress can soon turn into depression, depleting our emotional resources and enveloping us in an abyss of helplessness and hopelessness, which can even lead to suicide (in extreme cases).

Stress goes beyond its immediate effects and can lead to burnout, a state of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion caused by constant pressure. Burnout often affects individuals in high-pressure professions or those facing overwhelming demands regularly.

Given the significant consequences, promptly addressing stress and prioritising psychological well-being is essential. Here are some practical ways to mitigate that:

Stop Chasing Perfection

As much as you believe otherwise, perfection is overrated, and the desire to constantly put your best out there is a leading cause of stress. Accept that it is okay not to be okay; we all are intrinsically flawed. The skill we need to master is not how to avoid the curve bends of life but rather to navigate them through a planned, organised and practical approach.

Be Kind To Yourself

Compassion and kindness are not only reserved by others; it is something that you should constantly practice on yourself as well. Learn to let go and forgive yourself. In life, even after your best efforts, things will still go awry, so learn to accept the dark clouds along with the sunshine. To do this better, you could jot down your thoughts in a gratitude journal daily and make it a habit to incorporate them into your daily life. Positive words of affirmation can help too.

In Happy Space

Whether it is a long walk on the beach or whisking up a satisfying meal for your family, we all have that one form of activity that brings you solace and is truly your ‘stress buster’. Inculcate this in some form every day – even if for a few minutes/hours. This will also serve as your ‘me-time’ where you can disconnect from the rest of the world and concentrate just on yourself.

A stressful day at work followed by personal life issues bogging you down – sounds like a recipe for disaster, right? It need not be. In our constant endeavour to ‘shut’ off from work, we tend to invite more stress in our life since we will be constantly worried, and our subconscious mind will keep circling back to the issue that was bothering us in the first place. The key to navigating this is accepting that overlap here, and there will not make a difference in the long run. Sometimes, things do not go as planned, and while that might be discomforting for most, it is perfectly fine and something that should be taken with a pinch of salt. Bad day at work? Let go and sleep it off. It will be a better day tomorrow.

Trusted Circle

Beyond our workplace/social circle, all of us should have a trusted group of people who serve as a buffer between us and the world. It could be a family member, a close friend (s), a mentor or a guide. While unless a person is professionally qualified, they might not be able to help you out with a stressful situation in your life, but sometimes even lending a hearing ear is enough. Call it a confidant or your ‘go-to’ person; having a rock-solid support group can help you walk the sticky path better.

Plan better

Try and inculcate the habit of breaking down your days (and months) ahead, and you will realise that it will streamline your efforts more cohesively, thus reducing stress. Of course, even with your best planning, things can still go wrong, but more often than not, planning your tasks will reap benefits in the long run.

Take care of yourself

We all know that exercise releases endorphins, the feel-good hormones responsible for bringing down stress. Hence, get into the habit of moving around for an hour each day. If going to the gym is not your thing, choose any activity that works for you – a brisk walk, yoga, swimming, or Pilates. This apart, taking part of your mind is equally important too. While mindfulness and meditation hugely help, one should also constantly strive to untangle oneself from toxic conservations, people and situations.

Ask for help

Even with our best efforts, things can get overwhelming and bog us down, leading to stress, anxiety or depression. In such a situation, it is best to reach out to an expert equipped to help manoeuvre your thoughts, eventually turning them into more positive ones. In your personal/professional life, shrug off the desire to do it all and learn to delegate. For most of us, multitasking is a myth that yields little to no results. Choose quality over quality and concentrate on one task at a time rather than submit yourself to a hundred others, leading to pent-up stress.

Let it Pass

To wrap up, accepting that stress is a daily (and in most cases important) part of life is the first step in navigating it. While stress can’t be avoided, what can be avoided is letting it engulf you for good. For this, balancing your life vis à vis work and family is important, along with taking care of yourself emotionally and physically. Most importantly, learn to forgive yourself for a slip-up here. Breathe, relax and let it pass – it will get easier daily.

It’s essential to remember that stress is a common experience in life, and taking care of oneself is crucial. Everyone is unique, so exploring and experimenting with various techniques is valuable to find what works best for you. You can lead a more fulfilling and happy life by managing stress and prioritising your mental health.

