Oppn snatching away food offered to needy: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao came out with his guns blazing against the opposition, particularly the BJP, on Wednesday for resorting to false propaganda and obstructive politics in the State.

The Chief Minister was reacting to the State Election Commission asking the government to suspend the distribution of the much-needed financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-affected families in Hyderabad and surrounding areas that were lashed by torrential rains recently. The SEC’s move came after the BJP and the Congress opposed the distribution of the financial aid citing the model code of conduct that came into force after the schedule for the GHMC elections was announced on Tuesday.

“This is nothing but the opposition snatching away the food offered by the State government to the needy,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, addressing a meeting of TRS Parliamentary Party and the Legislature Party at Telangana Bhavan here to chalk out the party’s strategy for the December 1 GHMC election.

He said that despite repeated requests from the State government, the BJP-led Central government did not release even a single paisa towards flood relief. “First, they would not give any funds towards flood relief. Then they resort to obstructive politics by opposing distribution of the financial assistance to the flood victims. They claim to have released funds towards flood relief which is baseless since the State has not received any money from the Centre,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that such obstructive politics of the Opposition parties should not be tolerated anymore, Chandrashekhar Rao said it was time for TRS leaders to expose the lies by the Opposition parties before the people of Telangana State.

He pointed out that the State government was providing relief to the flood victims in the most transparent manner by accepting applications through Mee Seva centres and depositing the flood relief amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The TRS President directed the Ministers and MLAs to expose the double standards and obstructive politics of the BJP leaders. He also assured the flood-affected families that the financial aid would be taken up again once the election results are announced.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner objecting to the distribution of financial relief ahead of the GHMC polls, sources said. The BJP leadership is learnt to have used pressure tactics and forced the State Election Commission to issue orders asking the State authorities concerned to immediately suspend the distribution of financial assistance.

The State Congress too sought the intervention of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in suspending distribution of the flood relief.

