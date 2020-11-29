Opposition confined to mudslinging, divisive politics: Vinod Kumar

He reiterated that Hyderabad was put on a growth path and there were no riots or law and order issues in the past six years under leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the Opposition parties have failed to explain their action plan for resolving issues pertaining to development of Hyderabad during the GHMC poll campaign that concluded on Sunday. He felt that they were confining themselves to mudslinging and stoking communal hatred.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Vinod Kumar said the TRS leadership had clearly explained to people about its achievements in the past five years in Hyderabad and also promises for next five years of GHMC. But the Opposition parties, especially BJP, confined itself to divisive politics and hate speech, he said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad city and several Union Ministers participated in poll campaign. But there was no announcement or assurance to support the flood-affected city of Hyderabad,” he said.

The Planning Board vice-chairman said while the TRS government focused on its development agenda for Hyderabad, the BJP and AIMIM leaders resorted to mudslinging in an attempt to provoke the TRS cadre. He reiterated that Hyderabad was put on a growth path and there were no riots or law and order issues in the past six years under leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “I urge people not get swept away in emotions and think wisely before they cast their vote. They must decide how they want the city in future,” he added.

