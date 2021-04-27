Opposition hindering development works: TS Energy Minister

The Minister opined that voting for the candidates of opposition parties would impact the development works.

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday asked the people to vote for TRS candidates in the elections to Nakrekal Municipality that would serve as the foundation stone for the development of the town.

Addressing an election rally in Nakrekal, Jagadish Reddy said the development of the newly formed Nakrekal Municipality would become easy only when the ruling party would get the chairman post and the majority of councilor posts in the elections. He reminded that leaders of opposition parties had turned into anti-development forces and were creating hurdles for development works.

He opined that voting for the candidates of opposition parties would impact the development works. He stated that Nakrekal would get more funds for development works as the major gram panchayat was turned into a municipality by the State government. He asked the people to utilise the opportunity and vote for TRS in the elections for the comprehensive development of the town.

He said that voting to TRS filled the happiness in the lives of all sections of the people including farmers, poor people, old aged, handicapped, women, and caste-based professionals.

Listing out the welfare schemes Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, and others, he said that the people should support the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who launched these schemes for the benefit of all sections of the people. Now, the people of Nakrekal have the opportunity to do it, he maintained.

Telangana State Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidhya Sagar, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, and Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore were also present.

