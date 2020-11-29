Opposition planning to demolish Hyderabad landmarks: Harish

Addressing the election meeting at the Patancheru division of the GHMC here on Sunday, the Minister suggested that the voters select a right party that would take Hyderabad in the right direction.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said the Opposition parties are threatening to demolish some landmark places in Hyderabad while Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is promising to rebuild the State capital into a ‘Bangaru Hyderabad’.

Addressing the election meeting at the Patancheru division of the GHMC here on Sunday, the Minister suggested that the voters select a right party that would take Hyderabad in the right direction.

Stating that the Chief Minister wanted to develop Hyderabad into a number one city in India, Harish said the divisive forces might discourage the investments flowing into Hyderabad if such elements were elected to power.

Reminding the sacrifices the TRS leaders made during the Statehood movement, Harish recalled how Srikantha Chary’s suicide and Chandrashekar Rao’s fast fuelled the Statehood movement on November 29 in 2009.

Stating that separate Telangana State would not have become a reality without Chandrashekar Rao and other people who made sacrifices, Harish said the BJP, which came to power at the Centre by promising one vote two States, went back on its promise. “The BJP failure to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh had forced hundreds of youths to sacrifice their lives for the cause, he said.

The Finance Minister urged the people to elect TRS candidate Mettu Kumar Yadav from the Patancheru division so that the State government, ruled by the TRS, would grant necessary funds for all the works here.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLCs V Bhupal Reddy, Farooq Hussain, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and others were present.

