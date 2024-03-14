Ordnance Factory Medak Upgrades 693 BMP-II Vehicles for Indian Army

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 04:51 PM

Hyderabad: Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK) has entered into a significant contract with the Indian Army for the upgradation of 693 BMP-II vehicles to BMP-IIM standard, focusing particularly on enhancing night enablement and fire control systems with auto-targeting capabilities.

This path-breaking initiative was ingeniously designed and developed by OFMK in collaboration with. BEL, Chennai, signifies a momentous step towards realizing the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This order not only energizes the entire AVNL group of factories but also provides a strong impetus to in-house research and development efforts.

The OFMK, a constituent of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), stands as one of the five production units under the ambit of the newly formed Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

AVNL holds prominence in manufacturing Armoured fighting vehicles, including main battle tanks and mine-protected vehicles, catering primarily to the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. Notable products of AVNL encompass T-90 Tank, T-72 Tank, BMP-II (Sarath Tank) and MBT Arjun.

Salient features of Upgraded BMP-II:

* Gunner & Commander sight with CCD, Thermal Imager (TI) Sight and Laser range finder(LRF)

* Integrated fire control system for all armament (PKT Gun,2A42 and ATGM)

* Multi-functional display for Gunner & Commander

* Auto target tracker

* Night firing capability of ATGM

* Significant improvement in accuracy and operational efficiency