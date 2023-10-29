Ordnance Factory Medak to roll out its CCPT Vehicles

The carrier Command Post Tracked (CCPT) Vehicle is designed by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), DRDO for accomplishing all technical fire control functions to achieve effective deployment of Self Propelled (SP) Artillery guns.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:48 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: A roll-out ceremony of CCPT Vehicles is planned in Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK) as an achievement contributing to the Make in India initiative, on Monday.

It is the first of its kind with tracked chassis, housing the Artillery Combat Command and Control System (ACCCS) for accomplishing fire control functions of all versions of Artillery guns, both towed and self-propelled versions.

OFMK is one of the five production units of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), which is one of the newly formed Defence Public Sector Units under the Ministry of Defence, a press release said.

AVNL primarily manufactures Armoured fighting vehicles (Main Battle Tanks) and Mine Protected Vehicles for the Indian Armed Forces. Some of the important products of AVNL are T-90 Tank, T-72 Tank, BMP-II (Sarath Tank) & MBT Arjun.

To bolster the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, AVNL has not only committed to producing proven battle tanks for the Indian Army but is also involved in the development and manufacture of new Indigenous battle tanks, tailored to meet the evolving needs of the ever-changing dynamics of the battlefield.