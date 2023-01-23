Organs of two brain dead persons donated under Jeevandan initiative

The surgeons retrieved 8 organs from the two-brain dead victims and allocated them to needy patients based on Jeevandan guidelines.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 55-year-old woman Penchala Saroja and a private employee 48-year-old Gundarapu Anand Reddy, who were declared as brain dead, have donated the organs of the deceased under State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative. The surgeons retrieved 8 organs from the two-brain dead victims and allocated them to needy patients based on Jeevandan guidelines.

On Saturday, January 21, Penchala Saroja from Vedurugutta village, Karimnagar district was admitted to a local hospital in Karimnagar and later to KIMS Hospital Secunderabad after complaining of severe headache. Saroja was given ICU care for 48-hours but her health condition did not improve and the doctors declared her as brain dead.

After a series of counseling sessions, her family members including husband Komuraiah and children Damodar, Ramesh and Anusha gave consent to donate her organs. The surgeons retrieved two kidneys and liver (three organs).

Gundarapu Anand Reddy, a resident from Malkajigiri fell from his bike at LB Nagar on January 18 and was in ICU care for three-days at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar. With no improvement in his health condition, the doctors declared Anand Reddy as brain dead on January 21.

Following grief counseling sessions, the family members including father Raja Reddy and wife Gundarapu Kavitha gave consent to donate his organs. The doctors retrieved two kidneys, liver and two corneas (five in all) and allocated them to needy patients.