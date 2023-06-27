ORR speed limit increased to 120 kmph from 100 kmph

The maximum speed limit on the 158-kilometer ORR now has been revised from 100 kmph to 120 kmph in the first two-lanes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The maximum speed limit on the 158-kilometer Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been increased to a maximum of 120 kilometers per hour (kmph) from the present maximum limit of 100 kilometers per hour.

The ORR is an eight-lane access-controlled freeway with four lanes on each side. Till now, on the first two lanes, the maximum speed limit permitted was 100 kmph and for the third and fourth lanes, the maximum speed limit is 80 kmph. The speed limit now has been revised from 100 kmph to 120 kmph in the first two-lanes.

“The maximum speed limit on ORR is increased to a maximum of 120 kmph from the present limit of 100 kmph. In a review meeting held today, Minister, K T Rama Rao reviewed the arrangements and has instructed HMDA to ensure all safety protocols in place,” Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar on Twitter, said.

The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), which is a wing of HMDA, frequently issues alerts to commuters urging them to follow speed limits and lane disciplines to avoid accidents on ORR.

In case of any emergency on ORR (Kokapet to Ghatkesar), travelers can dial emergency helpline numbers 1066 and 105910 to report any emergency on the ORR (Taramatipet to Nanakramguda).