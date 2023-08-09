Orugallu magician to attend international magic convention

Battula Vinay Kumar will attend the ‘Manthra-2- International Magic Convention’ in Kochi, Kerala.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hanamkonda: Battula Vinay Kumar, a magician from Hanmakonda, is set to attend the ‘Manthra-2- International Magic Convention’ in Kochi, Kerala from August 12 to 13. The two-day event will witness magicians from around the world, and the third day will be open to the general public.

Kumar, who has won several awards at state-level magic competitions, is excited to share the dais with magicians from Ukraine, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Paris, Iran, and other countries. He said that he is looking forward to learning new tricks and techniques from his fellow magicians, and to sharing his own skills with the audience.

The event will feature a variety of magic performances, workshops, and competitions. It is expected to attract thousands of magicians and magic enthusiasts from all over the world.

