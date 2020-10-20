Osman Sagar gates likely to be lifted

Due to heavy rains in catchment areas of Chevella, Vikarabad, Shankerpally, Shabad and neighbouring areas, there is a steady inflow into Osman Sagar reservoir

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: After Himayath Sagar reservoir gates were opened to release water downstream, Osman Sagar reservoir gates too are likely to be opened following steady inflows into the reservoir.

Due to heavy rains in catchment areas of Chevella, Vikarabad, Shankerpally, Shabad and neighbouring areas, there is a steady inflow into Osman Sagar reservoir. Till 9 pm on Tuesday, the reservoir received 2,222 cusecs, swelling the water levels to 1786.17 ft against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1790 ft.

Since more rains are expected during next couple of days, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) could open the gates of Osman Sagar to release water downstream into River Musi.

Already, water is being released downstream from Himayath Sagar reservoir since October 13 midnight. On Tuesday, the inflows into the reservoir were 1200 cusecs and the outflow was 1372 cusecs through two gates. The water level in the reservoir is 1763 ft against the FTL of 1763.50 ft.

