Osmania University gets past Covid-19 hurdle

Hyderabad: Overcoming several hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Osmania University (OU) has successfully completed all examinations for the academic year 2019-20. Duly following pandemic protocols, the university has conducted UG, PG and diploma examinations for 7,19,643 students, including regular and backlog candidates.

The exams were conducted for 5,930 subject titles/codes in 484 courses/programmes. On receiving necessary permissions, the university administration commenced examinations for UG, PG and Diploma courses of regular and distance education from September 17, 2020. During the conduct of various examinations, a whopping 24,70,525 answer scripts were generated.

In view of the pandemic, the duration of the examination was cut down from three hours to two hours while the university also tweaked the question paper pattern with more choices in questions. To ensure physical distancing among students while appearing for the exams, the university had added more test centres. The varsity also provided an option for students to appear for examinations at the nearest exam centre in their native places.

Apart from holding the examinations, the university also declared results of 95 per cent of the exams held so far. The on-screen evaluation introduced by the varsity administration has aided the authorities in announcing the results in a short time. While manual evaluation takes two to three months, the on-screen evaluation has been helping the university to declare results in just 15-20 days.

The onscreen evaluation system involves scanning all answer scripts which are later uploaded onto a server. Through an application made available to an evaluator, the answer scripts can be accessed on the computer/laptop with a login ID and a one-time password, which will be sent to a registered mobile number only. After some time into login, the system seeks a fresh OTP. This is to ensure that evaluators do not handover their computer/laptop to others.

“No university in the country could complete offline exams for such a large number of students during the Covid-19 pandemic. We have also declared 95 per cent of the results so far. The on-screen evaluation has helped us in announcing the results in a short time,” OU Controller of Examinations Prof. Sriram Venkatesh said.

With the completion of the exams for the academic year 2019-20, the authorities are gearing up for semester exams for the current academic year. While semester exams of Law and MBA courses have commenced, the university is planning to hold UG and PG semester examinations in the second week of March.

