Osmania University set to be a closed campus

Entry into the varsity campus will be only on the production of a valid Osmania university identity card by both students and staff

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 23 August 23

Morning walkers and joggers will be allowed into the campus as is being done now but will be asked to park their vehicles outside the campus. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The 105-year-old Osmania University, which is a step closer to being a closed campus, is ushering in a slew of measures to keep outsiders at bay.

Entry into the varsity campus will be only on the production of a valid university identity card by both students and staff.

For those with vehicles, the university stickers will be given, which will ensure that only bonafide students and staff have access to the campus once the university roads are closed as a thoroughfare. The morning walkers and joggers will be allowed into the campus as is being done now.

However, they will be asked to park their vehicles outside the campus and the university might issue identity cards for them as well. The varsity has already developed an Oxygen Park in the sprawling 200 acres of land behind the University College of Engineering for walkers and joggers.

Visitors to the campus will be provided passes, based on the purpose of the visit and the person to meet. Several measures are being contemplated as decks have been cleared for laying the link road from the NCC gate, which will culminate near the Adikmet flyover. The new link road will enable the university campus, which is currently being used as a thoroughfare for vehicular traffic, to go for a closed campus.

Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has floated the tender inviting bids for executing the works to develop a link road from the NCC gate to Adikmet flyover. This will be parallel to the varsity’s compound wall. A portion of the Andhra Mahila Sabha building is likely to be dismantled to make way for the road, which will be laid behind old OU staff quarters. The 1.2 km 100 feet fourlane road is being planned with Rs 16 crore.

According to officials, the link road is expected to be completed in the next six to eight months following which the campus roads will be closed for thoroughfare. For long, the university has been pitching for a closed campus to be able to maintain and monitor better and ensure the safety of all. At present, the administration has restricted entry for outsiders into the campus from 8 pm to 6 am

Also Read Now, earn BE degree from Osmania University while working