OU invites applications for LLB, LLM courses under National Integration Quota

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Osmania University College of Law has invited applications from eligible candidates for admissions to three-year LLB, five-year BA LLB and LLM courses under the National Integration Quota for the academic year 2022-23.

For more details, candidates can visit the website https://www.osmania.ac.in/lawcollege.

