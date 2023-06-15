TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 results out; 80.21% qualify

Sriram Boddu from Andhra Pradesh, Mohd Mahbub of Uttar Pradesh and T Raveendra Babu of NTR district in Andhra Pradesh have topped three-year LLB, five-year LLB and LLM courses respectively

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:06 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG LCET 2023 results have been released here on Thursday in which 80.21 per cent, out of 36,218 candidates who appeared for the tests, were declared qualified.

In the results declared by TSCHE Chairman Prof.R Limbadri, Sriram Boddu of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Mohd Mahbub of Uttar Pradesh and T Raveendra Babu of NTR district in Andhra Pradesh have topped three-year LLB, five-year LLB and LLM courses respectively.

Candidates can view their ranks on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in.