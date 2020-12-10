OU mandates mask, personal sanitizer for writing exam

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) on Thursday said no student would be allowed to appear for post graduate semester exams without face mask and that students, apart from wearing the mask throughout the examination, should also carry a personal sanitizer.

In a press release, the OU said students must maintain physical distancing in the examination centre. Candidates experiencing cough, cold fever etc. must inform the chief superintendent. The examinations for MSc/MA/MCom/MSW/MLiBISc/BLiBISc/MAJ&MC/MCom (IS) second semester (CBCS-regular, backlog and improvement) will be conducted from December 18 to 30. Likewise, the first and third semesters (CBCS-backlog and improvement) examinations for the said PG courses are from December 19 to 31.

The PhD course work/Pre-PhD (regular and backlog) examinations are scheduled to take place on December 28 and 30.

