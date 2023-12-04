King cobra rattles Osmania University students

An elusive king cobra with its hood spread was spotted at the New Research Scholars (NRS) hostel’s main door

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:44 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: An unexpected visitor to a hostel in Osmania University here on Monday left students rattled. An elusive king cobra with its hood spread was spotted at the New Research Scholars (NRS) hostel’s main door.

“There were at least three to four snakes in the old washrooms that have been closed. While three have been killed, one was found today. The snake is huge and luckily it did not bite anyone,” said Satya Nelli, a Political Science PhD scholar.

Also Read Hashtag IT Minister trends on social media

Earlier in June this year, a research scholar Vishnu suffered a snake bite in the same NRS hostel while he was closing the window of his room when it was raining.