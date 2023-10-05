Our Apology

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

In the Telangana Today edition dated July 28, 2023, a news item was published on page 1 with the headline “ wears black, boycotts Rajya Sabha BAC meeting”. While a portion of the said report was carried on page one, the remaining portion was carried on page 4 with a different headline “VP’s office posts ‘fake’ pics of Rajya Sabha BAC meet”.

The headline of the inside page report and some content were erroneous. The error occurred due to oversight. Telangana Today, by no means, had intended to belittle the institution of the Rajya Sabha and its chairman, the Vice-President of India.

We deeply regret the erroneous report, which has been withdrawn from all our online platforms. We tender an unconditional apology.