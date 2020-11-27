Our slogan global city, BJP’s hate city: KTR

The TRS working president said even as the BJP leaders are now criticising the TRS government, it is their own NDA government that had appreciated Telangana several times,

Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the economic policies of the BJP-led NDA government, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said the country had slipped into a recession from an already paralysing economic slowdown.

Speaking at an Arya Vysya meeting here, Rao said the country’s GDP had come down when compared to even neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In fact, the demonetisation had triggered the downfall, with the Covid-19 virus being blamed by the BJP coming in much later only, he said. At the same time, the demonetisation was justified by the BJP saying it was implemented to bring back the black money stashed away in other countries, Rao said, asking the BJP to also talk how much black money was brought back in the last four years.

Just for the GHMC elections, the BJP was campaigning with 10 to 12 Union Ministers, CMs and former CMs of other States as if the elections were being held for the parliament, he said, adding that however, the people knew that it was the TRS that stood for the people and with them during the recent floods in Hyderabad besides reaching out to them during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Earlier, Rao said he would take request for a Vysya Corporation and EWS reservation with the Chief Minister.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had led the State on the path of development, the TRS working president said even as the BJP leaders here were now criticising the TRS government, it was their own NDA government that had appreciated Telangana several times, presenting the State with many awards as well. However, when it came to the elections, they were talking about Akbar, Babar and Bin Laden, who were in no manner connected to the elections here, he said.

Pointing out that industrialists and business persons would be the first to suffer if communal harmony was disturbed in Hyderabad, Rao said companies like Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook would not have come to the city, if there was no communal harmony here and such investments would not be made in future if the harmony was disturbed.

“Our slogan is Vishwanagaram (global city) and the BJP’s is Vidwesha Nagaram (hate city),” he said.

Listing out various welfare schemes of the TRS government like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubaarak, residential schools, KCR kits and Basthi Dawakhanas among others, for economically weaker sections, Rao said no other State had so many welfare schemes.

