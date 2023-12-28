Over 1.6 crore vehicles ply on Telangana roads

2023 alone saw 16,150 new vehicles added to Hyderabad, as per State Transport Department data

By C. Romeo Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Motorcycles and cars together account for 85% of the vehicle population in the State. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The total number of registered vehicles in Telangana has crossed 1.6 crore with Hyderabad leading from the front in terms of adding the largest number of new vehicles every year.

According to data available with the State Transport department, out of the 1.60 crore vehicles in Telangana, motorcycles and cars together account for 85 per cent, while 5 per cent vehicles comprise tractors and the remaining 10 per cent make up for other vehicles.

As of November 2023, the total number of registered vehicles in Telangana was 1,60,81,666 out of which nearly, 70 per cent are motorcycles while cars and cabs together account for 20 per cent of the total vehicle strength.

The reliance on personal vehicles to commute has resulted in a sharp rise in the number of two and four wheeler vehicles in the city in the recent times. This spurt in vehicles occupying the nook and corner of every major road stretch has been resulting in traffic chaos.

An effective public transportation, as the traffic experts often cite, is the right solution in reducing the number of personal vehicles on the city roads. Even the Hyderabad Traffic Police senior officials stress the need for Metro Rail to expand its network and the RTC to cover more areas and add more buses to its fleet, if the daily commuting inconveniences are to be addressed.

Traffic police sources said for the estimated population of one crore, public transportation caters to the needs of over 36 lakh passengers. Thus, most of the other individuals opt for their own vehicles for daily commuting.

As per the data, the year 2023 alone saw a total of 16,150 new vehicles added to Hyderabad. There are more than 77 lakh vehicles in the city out of which over 57 lakh are two-wheelers and 13.7 lakh are cars!

Between 2014 and 2023, the data points out that the vehicle population has increased three-fold in the city, which included the pandemic time. As per reports, between 2014 and 2023, as many as 83.5 lakh vehicles were added to the city against 42.20 lakh in 2014. On an average, a total of 2,300 new vehicles were registered each day across the State.

Senior transport officials said that over the years, Telangana has been recording a sustained growth in the number of new vehicles and their registrations.