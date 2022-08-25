Over 16,000 register for Hyderabad Marathon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Boxer Nikhat Zareen with Hyderabad Marathon organisers unveiling the winners’ medal in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The 11th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon will see over 16,000 runners, the organisers said while unveiling the winners’ medal, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The event will also have increased prize money of Rs 24 lakh this year. While Rs 22 lakh will be awarded as prize money in Elite Runners category, Rs 2 lakh will be given to the non-elite runners in age group categories. “To see over 16,000 register for the run is a positive sign. We are conducting the event after a gap of two years, owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Runners from over 40 cities and around 100 elite runners will be competing in the event scheduled to be held on August 28.We also have increased the prize money this year. With over 2,000 volunteers, medical centres, music bands, we want to make this event a marathon fest rather than just a sporting event,” said Prashanth Morparia, Race Director.

The organisers also revealed that the marathon route will be secured with police personnel given the tense political situation in the city.

Nikhat Zareen felicitated

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Runners society felicitated reigning world champion and CWG gold medallist Nikhat Zareen, who is the face of the Hyderabad Marathon. The boxer from Nizamabad said she is all for encouraging a healthy lifestyle and said she felt proud to be associated with the event. “I want to promote a healthy lifestyle and events such as the Hyderabad Marathon are crucial,” she added.