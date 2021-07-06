Over 2.42 lakh students register for TS Eamcet

A total of 1,59,902 candidates applied for the engineering stream and 82,923 for AM stream as against 1,43,326 and 78,981, respectively in the last year

Hyderabad: Students registering for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2021 have surpassed the last year’s count.

A total of 2,42,825 candidates registered themselves for the TS Eamcet 2021 till the last count on Tuesday, as against 2.22 lakh last year.

For both Engineering and AM streams, the number of applications have gone up this year. A total of 1,59,902 candidates applied for the engineering stream and 82,923 for AM stream as against 1,43,326 and 78,981, respectively in the last year. The last date to apply without a late fee is July 8.

The authorities of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) attributed an increase in the number of registrations to the 100 per cent passes in the Intermediate Public Examinations this year. “Increase in applications can be linked to all pass in the Intermediate Public Examinations and also due to extension of deadlines for registrations,” officials said.

It may be mentioned here that the State government has cancelled Intermediate Public Examinations 2021 and passed all second-year Intermediate students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. These students were awarded the same marks as scored in the Intermediate first year 2020 and second-year students who failed in the first year subjects were awarded minimum qualifying marks.

The JNTU-H will conduct the entrance test for the engineering stream on August 4, 5 and 6 and AM on August 9 and 10. Both the tests will be held in two sessions i.e. 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

As decided earlier, 70 per cent syllabus of the Intermediate second-year will be considered for the TS Eamcet. However, 100 per cent of the first-year Intermediate will be covered for the entrance test. The syllabus for the entrance test was reduced as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has cut down the syllabus for both first and second-year courses by 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21 due to the pandemic. But the first-year Intermediate syllabus for the TS Eamcet remained unchanged as students attended all in-person classes during the academic year 2019-20.

“This time, we added English medium as an exclusive option for students who wish to take the test in English only. So, students can opt for English only, English and Telugu, and English and Urdu mediums,” the official said.

