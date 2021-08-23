Over 250 jailed for DD in Cyberabad in four days

Hyderabad: Over 250 persons, who were caught in just four days by the Cyberabad Traffic Police on charges of drunk driving and without driving licenses, have been sent to jail for durations ranging from one day to 18 days.

According to the Traffic Police, the 269 persons sentenced to imprisonment were among 650 persons caught for drunk driving and without driving licence during regular vehicle checking between August 16 and 19 at various places across the Cyberabad Commissionerate. All those caught were produced before the court, which imposed a total fine of Rs.11.1 lakh on them.

According to the police, Miyapur stood in first place with 134 persons imprisoned for drunk driving, followed by Kukatpally with 89 persons, Shamshabad with 29 persons and Rajendranagar with 17 persons. The driving licenses of all the persons caught drunk were being sent to the Regional Transport Authority concerned for suspension of the license, officials said.

“Drunk driving and driving by unauthorized persons have been major causes of road crashes and fatalities on roads in Cyberabad. Hence, we have been taking stringent legal action against such violators,” said SM Vijay Kumar, DCP (Traffic) Cyberabad.

In view of an increasing number of road accidents due to drunk driving, the Traffic Police are strictly enforcing against drunk drivers following due Covid safety precautions, said an official. Those who cause fatal accidents, particularly under drunken condition, are being booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as per section 304 part II of the Indian Penal Code which could result in imprisonment of up to 10 years. Persons who knowingly allow or accompany drunk drivers are also being prosecuted for abetting the crime.

