Over 600 GITAM students get placements

About 602 students of BTech, BSc, BPharmacy and Management secured placements with 80 top global and Indian corporates.

Sangareddy: Brushing aside the ripple effect of Covid-19, Campus placements for the 2020-21 batch at GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad has been a resounding success with MNCs and Indian corporate biggies outdoing each other with fat pay packages to recruit young students graduating from the premier institute.

The highest number of offers was made in the Software sector, followed closely by Technology, Banking and Pharmaceutical industries. Some of the recruiters from these sectors were TCS, TCS-Digital, ValueMomentum, Mindtree, Hexaware, Virtusa, TA Digital, ENH Isecure, Nalsoft, Infor, NTT Data, Mu Sigma, Collins Aerospace, Climber, Factset, Teksystems and others. Other sectors like Vimta Labs, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Deloitte, Ctrl S, and MRF.

Tata Consultancy Services (Information Technology Consulting Company) was the top recruiter with 198 job offers, ValueMomentum(software & solutions firm) with 87 offers, followed by Mindtree(Indian multinational information technology and outsourcing company) with 75 offers, Hexaware Technologies (Information technology consulting company) with 28, ICICI Bank (Indian multinational banking and financial services company) with 26, Vimta Labs (leading contract research and testing organization) with 23, Virtusa Corporation (Information technology company) with 21 (2 PPOs), and TA Digital (digital transformation agency) with 14.

Dr NathiVenu Kumar, Director GITAM Career Guidance Cell (GCGC), said that the process was completely carried out through a virtual placement drive and it witnessed encouraging participation from recruiters.