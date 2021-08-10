Over 62k students apply for admission into University of Hyderabad

The highest number of applications has been received from Telangana (18,221).

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has received 62,458 online applications for admissions into various programmes for the academic year 2021-22.

Of the total applications, general category applicants were 37.28 per cent, OBC (32.71 per cent), EWS (5.23 per cent), SC (16.01 per cent) and ST (8.75 per cent). Out of these, 47.73 per cent were males, 52.26 per cent were women and 11 applications were under transgender category, the UoH said on Tuesday.

The highest number of applications has been received from Telangana (18,221) while the rest were from Kerala (7,968), Uttar Pradesh (4,435), Andhra Pradesh (5,551), West Bengal (5,922) and Odisha (3,824) etc.

With 5,595 applications, the five-year integrated IMSc (MA/PY/CH/SB/AG) programme was most sought after among the courses being offered by the university followed by MSc Chemistry (4,349 applications), MSc Physics (3,499), while IMA (5-yr Integrated) Social Sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN) received 2,664, MA English received 3,004 and 3,914 applications were received for MCA.

A total of 2,272 seats were being offered for admissions to 114 courses. This includes 17 integrated courses, 45 PG courses, nine M.Tech and 45 Ph.D. programmes.

UoH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. B J Rao said, “In addition to the growing number of applications, there has been a 5 to 6 fold increase in the applications received from foreign students. The Institution of Eminence tag has created a positive image among the student community who want to be a part of the institution.”

The entrance exams schedule will be notified once the Covid-19 situation improves across the country.

