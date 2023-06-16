Over 65.1 lakh tonnes paddy worth Rs 13,383 crore procured in Telangana

Paddy procurement during the current Yasangi season, has surpassed last Yasangi season by around 16 lakh tonnes

09:00 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has successfully procured 65.1 lakh tonnes of paddy worth Rs 13,383 crore from 11 lakh farmers during the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) season. The State government’s proactive measures, including the early opening of procurement centres, ensured the speedy paddy purchases which are expected to conclude on Sunday.

Paddy procurement during the current Yasangi season, has surpassed last Yasangi season by around 16 lakh tonnes. While details pertaining to about Rs 10,439 crore were uploaded through the Online Procurement Management System (OPMS), the State government deposited Rs 9,168 crore in the bank accounts of farmers. The remaining amount will be disbursed before June 20.

In a statement, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said more than 7,037 procurement centres were established across the state, ensuring timely and efficient collection of paddy from farmers. As on Friday, 90 per cent of paddy purchases have been completed and 6,366 centre were already closed. The procurement process has concluded in 18 districts and is expected to be completed in the remaining districts by Sunday. However, the district collectors have been authorised to continue paddy purchases in districts where harvesting was delayed.

Highlighting the State government’s commitment to supporting farmers in adverse weather conditions, the Minister stated that procurement centres were opened ten days in advance to mitigate losses caused by untimely rains. He stated that despite challenging weather conditions, paddy cultivation was carried out in 56.84 lakh acres during Yasangi.

Further, the State government’s efforts to protect the procured paddy from untimely rains were evident at the field level. Adequate measures were taken, such as providing tarpaulins, moisture machines, weighing machines, and pedicure cleaners at the procurement centres. The government also purchased damaged paddy from farmers, showcasing its commitment to supporting agricultural communities during difficult times.

