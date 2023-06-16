Nirmal to get modern shopping complex in TSRTC bus stand: Indrakaran

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy along with TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardan laid a foundation to the complex here on Friday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that a modern shopping complex would be established on the premises of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) bus stand in Nirmal. He along with TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardan laid a foundation to the complex here on Friday.

Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said that the complex was being built on a sprawling 1.3 acres of land spending Rs 34.43 crore. The complex, being constructed in a 43,000 sq feet area will have modern facilities. Ground floor is dedicated to parking, while 53 stalls including halls meant for functions would come up on the first, second and third floors. It will be equipped with waiting halls, LCD screens and other modern amenities, he explained.

The minister told authorities of the public transport system to chalk out an action plan to complete the construction within a year. He later moved around the bus stand and found out about the facilities extended by the corporation by interacting with passengers.

He instructed officials concerned to form a 40 feet road leading to Priyadarshini nagar abutting to the bus stand, considering inconvenience caused by narrow road.

Collector K Varun Reddy and officials of the TSRTC were present