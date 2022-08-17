Over 70,000 to get new pensions in Adilabad

Minister Indrakaran Reddy hands over identity card to a new pensioner during the 76th Independence Day celebrations in Nirmal on Monday.

Adilabad: Over 70,000 persons aged above 57 years are set to benefit under Aasara pension scheme in Adilabad district with the government announcing to provide the social security pensions to 10 lakh persons in State to mark diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence for the first time. So far, the scheme is being extended to persons aged above 65 years.

As per information provided by officials concerned, 15,474 persons would be provided with the monthly monetary aid in Adilabad district. While Adilabad Urban mandal is going to receive the highest number of pensions by 2,735, Mavala mandal accounts for the lowest quantum of 124. As many as 63,444 persons are already being extended financial support under the scheme in this district.

As many as 19,576 persons are going to be benefitted through the pensions in Nirmal district. A total of 135,390 beneficiaries are already being covered under the Asara scheme in the district. A sum of 12,974 elderly persons, 3,308 widows, 1,360 persons with disabilities are among the new pensions who receive the monetary aid.

Meanwhile, 22,127 beneficiaries will be covered in Mancherial district. As many as 13,074 persons, 5,301 widows and 1,427 differently abled persons will get the benefit. A total 81,623 pensions are currently being given to persons aged above 65 and persons with disabilities and widows.

Similarly, 13,436 new pensions were sanctioned to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, which had over 45,000 existing pensions. The beneficiaries have already been given identity cards during 76th Independence Day celebrations. They are likely to get the financial aid in a month or two according to the officials of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty, a wing of the department of Rural Development.