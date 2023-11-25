Over 80,000 expected for KCR meeting in Dubbak: Medak MP

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said they were expecting a turnout of anywhere between 80,000 to 90,000 people for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's public meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabahark Reddy is reviewing arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's public meeting in Dubbaka on Saturday.

Siddipet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate from Dubbak constituency, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said grand arrangements were being made for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s public meeting scheduled on Sunday in Dubbak.

Reddy said they were expecting a turnout of anywhere between 80,000 to 90,000 people. He reviewed the arrangements along with other BRS leaders in Dubbak. Stating that the party workers at the village and mandal levels were working collectively to ensure a huge turnout for the meeting, Reddy appealed to voters of Dubbak constituency to make it a huge success by attending the meeting voluntarily.

