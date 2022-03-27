Over-speeding motorcycle hits homeguard in Jagtial

Karimnagar: A homeguard was injured when an over speeding motorcycle hit him in Jagtial on Sunday.

According to police, Jagtial traffic police conducted vehicle checking at Tahsil chowk. In a process to skip the police checking, a rider drove the vehicle fast and hit homeguard Raju, who tried to stop an over-speeding and triple riding motorcycle. Raju sustained injuries on his head and other places.

After hitting the homeguard, the trio travelling on two-wheelers tried to escape from the spot. However, local people catch hold of the trio and hand them over to police. Raju was shifted to hospital.