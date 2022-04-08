Paddy issue: TRS leaders, farmers hoisted black flags on their houses

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 AM, Fri - 8 April 22

Nalgonda: The TRS members and farmers on Friday hoisted black flags on their houses and burnt the effigy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the main centres of many villages across the district as a part of a protest called by the TRS against the decision of the Centre not to procure paddy of yasangi crop season.

As the TRS leaders and members hoisted black flags in the early morning of the day, the farmers also voluntarily followed it. The farmers not only hoisted black flags on their houses, but also setup them at their entrances and also on cattle sheds.

Protest rallies were also taken by the TRS cadre in the villages by holding black flags and burnt the effigy of Narendra Modi at the main centres. They raised slogans demanding the Centre for purchase of paddy for the yasangi crop season also.

TRS MLAs and elected representatives also hoisted black flags on their residences in their assembly constituencies in the district.

