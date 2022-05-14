Paddy procurement is State Government’s responsibility, says Amit Shah

Published Date - 10:08 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Amit Shah at a public meeting held in connection with the conclusion of Praja Sangrama yatra second phase in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Central Government washed off its responsibility of procuring paddy with union Home Minister Amit Shah declaring that paddy procurement was State Government’s responsibility.

“If you cannot procure paddy, just resign but do not blame the Modi Government. After coming to power, BJP Government will procure every kilogram of boiled rice in Telangana,” said Amit Shah at a public meeting held in connection with the conclusion of Praja Sangrama yatra second phase on Saturday.

The union Minister’s statement is against the rules as Telangana has been reminding the Central Government that State Government can only facilitate paddy procurement for the Centre.

Purchasing paddy, milling and export were the responsibilities of Food Corporation of India, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has been categorically reminding this to the BJP Government time and again.

Claiming that the Modi Government had sanctioned Rs.2.50 lakh crore to Telangana, the union Home Minister challenged the TRS Government to debate on the Central Government’s contribution.

“TRS Government is not keen on executing Central Government projects as there will no scope for commission,” alleged Amit Shah, while maintaining a strategic silence on according national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme.

Charging that the State Government was the most corrupt government, he said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay would later share all these details at a press meet.

He further accused that the State Government was coining new names to Central Government programmes and implementing them in Telangana by affixing the pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The union Minister appeared to have not crosschecked the facts that Central Government was implementing Har Jhal scheme inspired by Telangana Government’s Mission Bhagiratha programme.

Accusing that the steering of TRS car (party symbol) was in the hands of AIMIM, the union Home Minister said the State Government had even opposed repealing of Article 377 in Kashmir, fearing backlash from the Majlis party. He had also likened the TRS presidnet and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as ‘Nizam’ of Telangana who will be dislodged by the BJP in the next elections. “After coming to power, the BJP will officially celebrate the Telangana Vimochana Dinam (Liberation Day),” said Amit Shah.

Reacting to the questions being raised by TRS leaders on the union Home Minister’s visit, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said should one has to take permission to visit Telangana. Is there any permit system here, he asked.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay literally pleaded the people to support the BJP in Telangana. “You gave an opportunity to Congress, TDP and TRS and now please, please, please give an opportunity to BJP,” Sanjay urged the gathering at the venue.

