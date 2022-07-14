Painted Apache impresses in morning trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: Painted Apache caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Muaser (RB) 47, moved easy. Kesariya Balam (Madhu Babu) 47, moved well.

Garnet (Deepak Singh) 47.5, moved easy. Ashwa Migsun (Koushik) 48, moved easy. Above The Law (RB) 45, moved well. Lights On (Nakhat Singh) 48, moved freely. Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 47.5, handy. New Hustle (RB) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Reining Queen (RB) 1-0, 600/44, well in hand. That’s My Way (K Aneel) 59, 600/45, moved well. Bijili (RB) 1-0, 600/46, strode out well. Archangels (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. New Look (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Exclusive Spark (RB) 1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Rx Hundred (RB) 1-0, 600/45, unextended. Exlposive (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/45, moved well.

Exclusive Luck (RB) 1-0, 600/45, looks well. Scramjet (RB) & Strauss (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/47, former handy.

1000m:

Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good. Happy Go Lucky (Gaddam) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. Sye Ra (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/45, unextended. Divine Destiny (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Painted Apache (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Bien Pensant (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. Exotic Dancer (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Superstellar (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. First In Line (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Ivanhoe (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good. Hard To Toss (Deepak Singh) & Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair unextended. Fly To The Stars

(P Ajeeth K) & Turgut (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. NRI Millennium (BR Kumar) & The Hambone (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46, pair well in hand. Miss Little Angel (BR Kumar) & NRI Sport (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. NRI Angel (Koushik) & City Of Hustle

(BR Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, pair moved easy.