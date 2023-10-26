Pakistani troops open fire at Indian posts in Jammu

By PTI Published Date - 10:31 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Jammu: The Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at Indian posts along the International Border in the Arnia sector in Jammu Thursday night, a senior BSF official said, adding that its troops were retaliating “befittingly” to it.

The firing by Pakistani troops started around 8 pm, the Border Security Force (BSF) said. “The firing is still on,” it added.

“Tonight at about 2000 hours, unprovoked firing started by Pak Rangers on BSF posts in Arnia area which is being befittingly retaliated by BSF troops,” the BSF said.

This comes a week after two BSF personnel were injured after the Rangers “resorted to unprovoked firing” in the Arnia sector around the same time on October 17.

There have been more than a dozen such ceasefire violations after India and Pakistan signed an agreement on February 25, 2021, to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.