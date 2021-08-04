Pallavi Aware International School embraces diversity

The event was organized to celebrate diversity and emphasize the importance of unity in diversity, especially in a multicultural country like India.

Pallavi Aware International School recently organised an event, “Unity in Diversity” for students. The event was organized to celebrate diversity and emphasize the importance of unity in diversity, especially in a multicultural country like India.

Students spoke about the different religious and cultural differences that are present in India and how these religious differences lead to the rich cultural diversity that exists in every part of our lives, from the food we eat, the way we dress to the way we speak and people we interact with.

To propagate the diversity, the students hosted the proceedings in different national languages in the hope to reach out to all their audience. Different Indian traditional dances were performed to songs of different languages in an attempt to accept and embrace different cultures that form India.

