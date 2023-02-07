Pallavi Aware International School sets world record for largest Zumba dance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Students of Pallavi Aware International School (PAIS) entered their feat in the International Wonder Book of Records (IWBR) by forming the largest Zumba dance here on February 3. Around 750 students came together to set the world record for forming the largest Zumba dance.

Mr Bingi Narendar Goud, the Chief Coordinator of the International Wonder Books of Records, awarded the certificate of achievement to the organisers at the PAIS school campus.

Around 750 students of Grades I to IX danced to the catchy numbers of 7 different styles of dance for 15 minutes, beating the earlier record set by 250 students who danced for 7 minutes.