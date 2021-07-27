Pallavi International School organises investiture ceremony

The event began by lighting up the lamp by class I student Sri Niketa with a sloka

Pallavi International School Gandipet organised investiture ceremony virtually earlier this week. The chief guest for the event was Lt Col. Rohit Mishra, Founder of Mission Fight Back, chairman of Pallavi Group of Schools Komariayah and COO Yashasvi Malka, Academic director Pallavi Group of Schools and DPS Dr P Sudha.

School principal Meetali Archit. The event began by lighting up the lamp by class I student Sri Niketa with a sloka. Principal Meetali Archit presided over the event and encouraged the elected leaders to be dutiful and responsible towards their work.

The event proceeded with the performance of Ganesh Vandana by class VIII student Sri Lekha and followed by a tribute to Goddess Saraswati as Saraswati Vadana by class VI student. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Col Rohit Mishra appreciated the efforts of the school for providing opportunities to the student to take part in virtual activities and conducting special assemblies and important school events virtually.

He congratulated the elected leaders of the student council. Chairman Komariyah also addressed the gathering and conveyed the message of the importance of leadership qualities, achieving success through accepting mistakes and rectifying them accordingly. At the pipping ceremony, the new leaders pinned the badges and sashes and clicked their happy moments with their parents.

The oath-taking ceremony was led by principal Meetali Archit. Bhangra dance by class X students was applauded by the audience. The head boy and the head girl of pre-primary, primary and higher grades spoke about how they will discharge their responsibilities entrusted to them for the overall improvement and betterment of the school. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Rita followed by the National Anthem.

