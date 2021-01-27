Pallavi International School: Tributes paid to Netaji on his birth anniversary

Hosts Netra and Ananya of class VIII paid tribute to the revolutionary leader and spoke about Netaji’s role in India’s freedom struggle.

Pallavi International School, Gandipet celebrated Parakram Diwas to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary at a virtual assembly. Netaji devoted his life to the cause of India’s independence and led the Azad Hind Fauj.

Captivating video of Netaji’s journey towards attaining freedom for the country was also screened. Principal Meetali Archit signified the importance of this day and stimulated the student to put words into action and to act with fortitude as Netaji did.

“His legacy should be continued for generations”, she said. The event ended with observations on Indian National Army by Naman Dipankar of class V.

