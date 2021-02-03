Pallavi International School: Voters’ Day, Tourism Day celebrated

A special assembly was conducted, the day also marks the birth of the Election Commission of India

Published: 7:43 pm

Pallavi International School, Keesara celebrated National Voter’s Day virtually to spread about the importance of voting among the students. A special assembly was conducted. Vishwajith of class VI came up with a speech explaining the significance of the day.

He said that the day also marks the birth of the Election Commission of India. He explained the theme of National Voters’ Day 2021 ‘Electoral literacy for stronger Democracy’. A powerpoint presentation by Subhash of class VII followed by a video to bring awareness on the importance and the process of the voting system.

The students also celebrated National Tourism Day. Vedant of class IV, Nikhil Reddy of class VI spoke on the importance of the tourism sector and how it contributes to the national development. P Anjali of class VI presented interesting facts on tourist places in India and the importance of the day.

