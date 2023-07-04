Panchayat Raj AEE caught taking bribe in Mahabubabad

An AEE at the office of District Panchayat Raj Executive Engineering, Dodda Lalitha was caught red-handed taking bribe by the ACB.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:34 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Mahabubabad: An Assistant Executive Engineer at the office of District Panchayat Raj Executive Engineering, Dodda Lalitha was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, allegedly when she was accepting a bribe of Rs.2,000 as the second instalment from Karra Ashok Reddy, a contractor from Kanvaigudem village of Pedda Vangara Mandal.

According to an ACB press note, Lalitha demanded the bribe in order to scrutinize the final bill and M-Book related to the construction of a Vaikunta Dhamam (crematorium) in Kanvaigudem village, which had been executed by Reddy. The bribe was also requested as a reward for previously processed bills, which Lalitha intended to forward to the Executive Engineer, Panchayat Raj, Mahabubabad.

Lalitha had allegedly accepted Rs.3,000 on Monday as the first instalment of the bribe. She will be presented before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases in Hyderabad. The case is currently under investigation.