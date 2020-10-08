Pandemic puts break on fitness ecosystem

Over 200 amateur running, cycling events cancelled; affects not only fitness enthusiasts but livelihoods of many

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic and the risks associated with mass gatherings has put a temporary halt to the otherwise thriving running and cycling ecosystem, which was carefully nurtured by the strong amateur fitness community in Hyderabad and in other parts of the State.

Under the shadow of the pandemic and lockdown, over 200 amateur running and cycling events in the two Telugu-speaking States and the entire country have been cancelled, affecting not only fitness enthusiasts but also livelihood of individuals involved in organising such mega-events.

The net result, according to estimates is a loss of nearly Rs 1,000 crore, which is usually generated through advertisements, sponsors, running kits, timing chips, registrations, travel, lodging and boarding for participants in other cities where marathons are held, jobs for individuals involved on holding such events, logistics and allied services.

In these stressful times, Rajesh Vetcha, the founding member of Hyderabad Runners, which organises the annual Hyderabad Marathon, however, strikes a positive note.

“The pandemic has taught fitness enthusiasts to improvise and adopt alternative activities such as Pranayama, Yoga, plyometric exercises to maintain fitness. People must reconcile to the fact that things have changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There is a need to balance safety, passion and innate urge to stay fit,” he said.

Pre-Covid-19, the Hyderabad Runners had a crammed year with weekly long runs, daily training sessions, organising prestigious events like Hyderabad Marathon, which attracts lot of amateur and professional long distance runners from across the country and holding special training sessions for people who desperately seek to transition from their inactive lifestyles to active living.

There are hundreds of amateur runners in Hyderabad who every year travel to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and other urban centres to participate in marathons and socialise with their counterparts. All such activities have come to a halt during the pandemic.

“Due to lockdown, till now we have not been able to organise group runs or for that matter the weekend long-runs where at least 200 to 300 amateur runners participate. However, we have continued to keep a majority of our groups motivated to pursue alternative ways of keeping active. We have been organising virtual sessions of Yoga, Pranayama, muscle-strengthening sessions, indoor workout sessions like aerobics,” said Rajesh Vetcha.

The senior runner pointed out that just because of Covid-19 pandemic, individuals must not give-up physical exercise. “People should be judicious and keep themselves under limit but maintain some physical activity. Or else, years and months of hard work that went into attaining fitness will vanish in few weeks,” he advised.

