Parents’ approval must for students attending classes: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all necessary safety measures were being put in place for the physical reopening of educational institutions and to hold classes. However, students attending schools for physical classes must bring a written consent letter from their parents, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

All educational institutions have been instructed to be prepared for reopening by January 25. By the time educational institutions reopen i.e., from February 1, issues like sanitation, electricity and water among others should be addressed, the Minister said.

The Education Minister along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials concerned on the safety measures to be taken for reopening of the educational institutions under various welfare departments here on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, the Education Minister said officials were directed to ensure six feet distance between students in the classrooms and hostels as well. Stating that the State government had been taking necessary safety measures, she asked all students and teachers to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols including wearing of face mask, sanitizing of hands and physical distancing.

All educational institutions under various welfare departments were asked to follow the guidelines issued by the education department, the Education Minister said. Necessary instructions were issued to ensure that staff nurses in residential institutions were available round the clock besides, a medical plan being put in place, she said.

Stating the committees had been constituted with district collectors, the Education Minister asked the district collectors to ensure that there were no issues with any schools for reopening. She said schools were instructed to take utmost care while cooking and serving mid-day meals to students in the schools. Not just government schools, instructions were issued to monitor private schools as well, she said.

The Education Minister directed all private school managements to collect only tuition fees from students as per the government instructions issued earlier. She also directed the management not to cause any inconvenience to parents over the school fees payment.

Due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown during the examinations, students of Classes I to IX were promoted without holding the examinations the last year, she said, adding that though a few papers of the SSC Public Examinations 2020 were conducted, students of Class X too were promoted by the State government due to legal case, and Covid-19 pandemic.

The online and digital classes through T-SAT network channels and Doordarshan has evoked good response with nearly 85 per cent students attending the classes regularly, the Education Minister added.

