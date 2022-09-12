Six held with 360 kg of marijuana in Hyderabad

Representational image Six persons were arrested on Sunday night, with the police seizing 360 kg of marijuana and three cars, altogether worth Rs.1.2 crore.

Hyderabad: An interstate drug racket operating from Visakhapatnam with distribution networks in Maharashtra and Hyderabad was busted by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team along with the Choutuppal police. Six persons were arrested on Sunday night, with the police seizing 360 kg of marijuana and three cars, altogether worth Rs.1.2 crore.

The arrested persons were K Pavan Kumar from Dowleswaram and M Sudheer Babu from Eluru, K Lova Raj from Rajahmundry, M Teja from Eluru, P Manohar Tambole from Begum Bazaar and Santosh Ghante from Maharashtra. Three suspects, Jithu, Baba and Mangesh, were absconding.

Pavan Kumar, who was earlier arrested in a similar case by the Shamshabad Rural police, had contacts with Jithu, the main procurer at Visakhapatnam, who promised him Rs.2 lakh for safely delivering the drug assignment to customers on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

They were caught at Choutuppal while smuggling the marijuana in cars from Vizag, police said.