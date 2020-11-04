Parigi Sub-Inspector placed under suspension

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The police department has placed Parigi Sub-Inspector Venkateswarlu under suspension for allegedly encouraging illegal sand transportation in Vikarabad district.

The action follows the SI’s audio conversation, in which he allegedly was found threatening the sand business of dire consequences for failing to pay bribe to him, came to light. A senior police in the district said that the SI was suspended only after conducting a detailed inquiry into the episode.

