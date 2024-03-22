Park Hyatt lift cricket trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 10:31 PM

Hyderabad: Riding on G Naresh Kumar’s all-round show and N Gopi’s brilliance with the bat, Park Hyatt registered a nine-wicket victory over Quality Inn Residency in the final of the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Friday.

Batting first, Park Hyatt’s fine show with ball led to Quality Inn bundled out for 130 in 18.5 over.

Naresh recorded a figure of 2/16. Later, he partnered with Gopi smashing unbeaten 55 and 57 run knocks respectively to comfortably reach the target in the 15.2 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Quality Inn Residency 130 in 18.5 overs (Avijit rout 28; Vishal Vishvkarma 2/29, N Gopi 2/19, G Naresh Kumar 2/16 ) lost to Park Hyatt 134/1 in 15.2 overs ( N Gopi 57 no ( 42 b ) ( 5×4, 2×6 ), G Naresh Kumar 55 no (42 b) ( 6×4 ); T K Sunil Kumar 1/29).